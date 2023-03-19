Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision against Minnesota

The Washington Capitals may be without their captain again for the second time in less than a week when they square up with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs reports that head coach Peter Laviolette has listed Alex Ovechkin as a game-time decision.

Ovi missed a game against the New York Rangers last week and was a game-time decision against the Buffalo Sabres the next day but did play.

The Capitals made the trip up to Minnesota on Saturday after a day of practice following a rough 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Ovechkin sat out that practice for what the team called a maintenance day.

The Great Eight played 21 minutes of ice time against the Blues and recorded an assist on Nicklas Backstrom’s late goal.

If Ovechkin were unable to go, the Caps would be playing without their leading goal and point scorer for the seventh time this season. In the previous six games, they are 0-6-0 and have been outscored 27-12.

Puck drop against the Wild is at 2 pm ET.

Update (1:30 pm): Alex Ovechkin is in the lineup for the Caps.

