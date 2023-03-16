Harrisburg Senators to don Hershey Bears themed jerseys for Hockey Night at the ballpark on April 12

The Harrisburg Senators are going to be wearing some pretty sweet Hershey Bears themed jerseys for their Hockey Night at the ballpark on April 12. The Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate will be taking on the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The sweet unis are based on Hershey’s cream-colored third jerseys.

It's gonna be a barnburner. We're hitting the field in these beauties on 4/12 for Hockey Night In Harrisburg… don't miss your chance to meet @TheHersheyBears at the ballpark! 🎟: https://t.co/Pxf3CPmsWB pic.twitter.com/f2iLGTe4fQ — Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) March 15, 2023

The jersey will feature chocolate sleeves flanking a cream base with both the Harrisburg wordmark logo and the numbers also chocolatey brown. The Senators’ normal red and blue logo will also undergo a transformation into chocolate and cream.

The original design is a nod to the Bears sweaters from the 1950s.

The jerseys will eventually be auctioned off after the game with proceeds to benefit a to-be-announced non-profit. The Senators will also host appearances from select Bears players as well as the Bears’ mascot Coco.

That same day at the ballpark is Wet Nose Wednesday which means you can also bring your dog to the game to see the jerseys. What a night.

Headline photo: Katie Fri / Hershey Bears