Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision against Buffalo, Sonny Milano will miss second straight game

The Washington Capitals will be without Sonny Milano for a second straight game when they take on the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Meanwhile, team captain Alex Ovechkin, who is suffering from a lower-body injury, will be a game-time decision.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette revealed the news while speaking to reporters ahead of the game. The updates were reported by the Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs.

The Capitals will be playing in the back end of a back-to-back tonight while the Sabres had a day of rest after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday. The Capitals lost to the New York Rangers 5-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Capitals backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren will get the start in net after Darcy Kuemper surrendered four goals on 35 shots.

The Capitals are 0-6-0 without Ovechkin in the lineup this season and have been outscored 27-12.

6:30 pm update: Alex Ovechkin took warmups and it appears he’ll play.

6:40 pm update: Ovi is officially in the lineup.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB