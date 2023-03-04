Beck Malenstyn on the Capitals’ big three prospects: Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Vincent Iorio

HERSHEY, PA — Beck Malenstyn, a Capitals’ fifth-round pick in 2016, has spent parts of three of the last four seasons in the NHL.

A frequent injury recall from Hershey, Malenstyn has been in the Capitals’ system since 2018 and is a defensively-responsible, checking line forward with the Bears. His hard work and dedication to the game have earned him opportunities throughout his career. Beck has a nose for the net and has shown off some offensive upside in Washington too, posting two points (1g, 1a) in five games this season.

In some ways, Malenstyn is the opposite of Hershey Bears teammates’ and the Capitals’ top prospects: Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Vincent Iorio. All three players are dripping with skill, were the Caps’ top overall picks in their respective drafts, and have made appearances for the Capitals in their rookie seasons. All three are being groomed for the NHL and will likely have every opportunity to succeed.

With those clear contrasts, I thought Beck would be the perfect guy to ask what he sees in these three prospects and what is most valuable about them.

“I think across the board, they’re three very different players, but all have a ton of skill.

Note: This interview occurred before the NHL trade deadline on Saturday, February 25, after a Bears’ 4-3 shootout victory. Malenstyn made a big block on a penalty kill in overtime to send the game to a shootout.

Vincent Iorio | Defenseman

Beck Malenstyn: “I’ll start with Vinny. Vinny shows up every day at the rink, a fun-loving guy, joking around, but you can see it on the ice. He’s got a ton of poise, he’s got a ton of skill and I don’t think it’s going to take him very long to make that jump. I think he’s got a lot of attributes – he moves really well, he’s a big guy, he can handle himself. I think he’s going to make that transition really easily to the next level and I think it’s going to be really good for this team.”

Iorio will make his NHL debut Saturday, March 4 against the San Jose Sharks.

Connor McMichael | Center

Beck Malenstyn: “Mikey is someone I’ve obviously spent a lot of time with up in Washington and down here now. We’ve gotten pretty close over that time and he’s got a ton of skill. It’s been great to see him down here producing, I know he was frustrated obviously when you’re not in the lineup [in Washington], at least he’s down here getting that chance. He’s been great, he’s handled it really well, and same thing – I think as soon as he gets that next opportunity he’s going to hit the ground running and it’s going to be super successful for him.

“I think you watch him, he’s a defensively, responsible centerman. Obviously, as a skilled guy you’re going to take offensive chances every once in a while and things are going to happen. He’s had chances on the penalty kill where I thought he excelled too. He’s had a lot of opportunities to really grow his game and I think he’s soaking it all in, he’s really taking it as a challenge. I think he’s succeeding with it really well and that’s only going to help him moving forward.”

Hendrix Lapierre | Center

Beck Malenstyn: “Lappy’s a guy that, same thing, they have a ton of skill. These guys are coming out of juniors now as first-round picks, second-round picks. His poise with the puck, his vision with the puck, you get him on the power play, things like that. You saw him on the pass he made tonight…

Lappy delays, and Peels cashes in for his seventh of the season! 🤑 🍎 Pilon

🍏 Morelli pic.twitter.com/l1QteIg6ws — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 26, 2023

“He’s got a ton of skill and a ton of ability, and I think they’re all adjusting to the pro game really well.”

Beck ultimately thinks the Capitals have something in these prospects.

“Mikey’s obviously been in it a little longer, but for the first year of Vinny and Lap, I think they’ve done a really good job,” Malenstyn said. “I think the future is bright for the prospects here, absolutely.”