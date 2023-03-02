Lars Eller feeling ‘mixed emotions’ after being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. (We are, too.)

Less than a day after a trade sent him to the Colorado Avalanche, former Capital Lars Eller has played his first game with his new team.

The 7-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night came just over seven hours after the Capitals announced they had dealt Eller in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025.

With such a tight turnaround, Eller arrived at Ball Arena only 15 minutes before the Avs’ warmup. Eller did not get to talk to his new head coach Jared Bednar until he got there.

“I talked to him literally as I walked into the rink,” Eller said after the game. “And then after warmups, I got the main X’s and O’s down so I had somewhat of an idea. It’s been a weird day.”

Eller played 14:28 minutes in the game, slotting into the Avalanche’s third line between Matt Nieto and Evan Rodrigues. He had a shot on goal and finished with a plus-minus of minus-one.

Postgame, the Danish center gave his first interview as an Avalanche player, wearing an undershirt from Warroad, the brand of now-former teammate TJ Oshie.

“I’m excited to be here and do something special.” – Lars Eller#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/bP8Z5FvdlX — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 2, 2023

Eller noted both the difficulty of leaving Washington and his excitement to join the Avalanche.

“It’s very mixed emotions,” said Eller. “Been there almost seven years and been on some playoff runs every single year and won together with a bunch of those guys. Leaving so many good memories and ups and downs behind with a bunch of guys, it’s weird and emotional. But at the same time also excited to be here and do something special, hopefully, here. It’s mixed emotions and it’s odd, is all I can say, but I’m glad to be where I am.”

The trade wasn’t too much of a surprise to Eller: “I packed a couple of extra bags [for the Capitals’ western road trip,] knowing that I would likely be moving somewhere sometime on this trip.”

Still, Eller was happy that the eventual trade was to the Avalanche.

“There was a bunch of teams interested and I was kind of hoping it was going to be here, so I’m glad that was the case.”

And after a whirlwind of a day, what did Eller hope to do with his first day off in Colorado?

“One of the things I want to do is go into the shop and get some gear for my kids: get them with the right colors and the Avs jerseys.”

