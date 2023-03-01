Rasmus Sandin participates in morning skate, status for Ducks game unknown

The Washington Capitals have been incredibly busy over the past few days as it’s clear that general manager Brian MacLellan has opened up shop before the NHL’s March 3 deadline. Five pending unrestricted free agents on the Caps’ roster have been moved.

One of the few NHL players that have come back in return is defenseman Rasmus Sandin. Sandin joined his new team on the ice for their morning skate at Honda Center before they’re set to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Sandin has jumped on the ice for an optional morning skate. #Caps pic.twitter.com/l8VKqDXXy1 — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 1, 2023

Sandin’s participation could indicate that he’s ready to jump into the lineup on Wednesday night. For that to happen though, a whole bunch of bureaucratic mess will need to be settled beforehand.

Sandin is here in Anaheim, but #Caps are working through getting his immigration/work visa details buttoned down, so he may or may not play tonight, as it stands right now. — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) March 1, 2023

The skate was optional so there was no indication of who Sandin could be paired with if he does indeed play his first career game with the Caps. So far this season, the slick Swede has gotten into 52 games for Toronto and recorded 20 points (4g, 16a).

Sandin will wear number 38 when he does officially don a Capitals sweater.

With the team in Anaheim pic.twitter.com/3VNu3Mjudz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2023

Puck drop for the away match will be at 10 pm on the East Coast.

Screenshot via @Tarik_ElBashir/Twitter