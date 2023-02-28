Hendrix Lapierre misses Hershey Bears practice due to upper-body injury

Hendrix Lapierre did not play in the third period of the Hershey Bears’ 4-2 loss to the Belleville Senators on Sunday.

The Capitals’ 2020 first-round pick suffered an upper-body late in the second period, and after testing it, was unable to return to the game. Lapierre also did not participate in the autograph signing with season ticket holders afterward.

“He has an upper-body injury,” Bears head coach Todd Nelson said of Lapierre. “I haven’t gotten a diagnosis yet from the trainer. I’ll see him (after) the doctors take a look at [Hendrix]. But he definitely couldn’t play. He tried to fight through it but he couldn’t play.”

When the Hershey Bears returned to the ice after a day off on Monday, Lapierre was not on the ice with the team as they practiced at Hersheypark Arena.

I reached out to the Hershey Bears for an update on the prospect center.

“Hendrix Lapierre will not practice today as he remains out with an upper-body injury,” a Bears representative said. “This is not an injury that is expected to keep him out long-term.”

Lapierre’s injury comes as his name has been bandied about in reports from hockey insiders ahead of the trade deadline. The Capitals, who are sellers, are also attempting to re-tool on the fly. Both the Capitals and Bears rosters could look different by the end of the week.

The Bears have three big home games this week including Wednesday against the WBS Penguins, Friday against the Toronto Marlies, and Saturday against the Providence Bruins.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears