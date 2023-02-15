Capitals recall defenseman Dylan McIlrath from Hershey Bears

The Capitals announced in a surprise roster move that it has recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears.

The news came a little after 5 pm.

It is currently unclear why McIlrath has been recalled. The Capitals’ 23-man roster is currently full and there were no obvious injuries to any defensemen in their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. That means an additional move of some sort must be coming for the Caps to be able to fit McIlrath’s recall.

Matt Irwin did only play 10:25 of ice time in that game which was more than six minutes fewer than any other defenseman.

This is McIlrath’s second recall to Washington of the season after he was brought up in early December. McIlrath was quickly returned to Hershey after not getting into a single game. He has not seen any NHL action since the 2019-20 campaign. McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, played 16 games for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019.

The last notable thing he did in a Capitals jersey was get suspended for two preseason games and two regular-season games for a preseason headshot on Steven Fogarty in 2021. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported in December that the rugged defenseman served that suspension this past preseason due to an NHL and NHLPA settlement.

