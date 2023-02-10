Capitals make their Super Bowl picks

While the Capitals have a big weekend ahead of them with back-to-back games after a long break, two of the NFL’s teams will also play their league’s biggest game of the season as the 2023 Super Bowl will take place in Arizona.

Before a recent practice, the Caps were asked who they think will take home the NFL’s championship trophy. Will it be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles?

The final tally ended up with the Chiefs winning out over the Eagles 8-6.

Tom Wilson simply picked Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ generational talent at quarterback. TJ Oshie was the only player to give a nonanswer of, “I don’t know.” He was also the only player to give an exact score prediction though, saying the game would end 34-30. Trevor van Riemsdyk added the Eagles would win “by 100”.

The Hershey Bears also made their picks on Friday.

The Eagles were overwhelming favorites among the Bears locker room and Vinny Iorio is apparently rooting for the…Seahawks?

The 2023 Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday. Go Chiefs. Philadelphia winning anything is always the worst option.

Headline photo: Dave Adamson/Unsplash