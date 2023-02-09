Bruce Boudreau’s first new gig since being fired by Canucks announced

Bruce Boudreau was fired on January 22 and went out a hero in Vancouver.
Now the former Capitals’ bench boss has his first new gig since being so rudely dismissed. The NHL announced the coach will return to his studio analyst role with NHL Network beginning tonight at 8 PM.
“I am so happy to be back at NHL Network because the people I got to know are incredible, not only nice, but people who know hockey through and through,” Boudreau said in a release. “I’ve always been part of a team my whole life and this was one of the best that I’ve ever been on, so it was an easy decision for me when they asked if I wanted to come back.”
Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 after his time with the Minnesota Wild ended. He also covered the NHL Draft during that time where he met his favorite wrestler Kevin Owens.
The moment you meet your favourite wrestler @WWE star @FightOwensFight 🤩
Surprise, Bruce! pic.twitter.com/XWOpt7SzrB
— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 8, 2022
What a guy! https://t.co/w3gYY43zOo
— Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) July 8, 2022
Boudreau recently returned home to Hershey and was gifted a custom “Bruce There It Is” jersey by a Canucks fan. BBBB also made an appearance at a Hershey Cubs practice — a USPHL junior hockey team he owns.
Guess who is watching Cubs practice? Just waiting in his gear to arrive!#HersheyCubsHockey #BruceBoudreau #USPHLPremier pic.twitter.com/P1B87YFtHC
— Hershey Cubs Hockey Club (@HersheyCubs) February 1, 2023
Bruce was also previously a part-time analyst with NBC Sports Washington, but it’s unclear if he will return to that role at this point.
Here’s the full press release from the NHL:
Bruce Boudreau Returns to NHL Network as Studio Analyst
Former Coach to Make His 2023 Debut Today, February 9 on NHL Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET
SECAUCUS, NJ (February 9, 2023) – NHL Network™ today announced that Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming. The winner of the 2008 Jack Adams Award will make his season debut on NHL Network’s NHL Tonight™ live at 8:00 p.m. ET today, February 9 alongside Tony Luftman and Stanley Cup® champion Mike Rupp. Boudreau will then appear on NHL Tonight live at 6:00 p.m. ET tomorrow, February 10 with Adnan Virk and Kevin Weekes, before covering the intermissions for the Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers game with Jamison Coyle. Boudreau can also be seen on NHL Tonight with Luftman and Rupp again on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, ahead of Game 1 of the 2023 Beanpot Tournament.
Boudreau rejoins NHL Network following 15 seasons coaching in the NHL® with the Washington Capitals (2007-2011), Anaheim Ducks (2011-2016), Minnesota Wild (2016-2020) and Vancouver Canucks (2021-2023). Boudreau amassed a 617-342 (.626) record in 1087 regular season games coached over his career. The 1362 points collected allowed his teams to finish first in their division during eight of 15 regular seasons. Boudreau, who has coached 90 Stanley Cup Playoff games, had his best season with the 2009-2010 Capitals, finishing with a .738 win percentage. In his most recent position, Boudreau coached the 2021-22 Canucks – who began the year 8-15-2 – to a 32-15-10 record under him.
Drafted in the third round with the 42nd overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1975, Boudreau played in the World Hockey Association (WHA) for the Minnesota Fighting Saints (1975-1976) before joining the Maple Leafs throughout six seasons (1976-1982) and the Chicago Blackhawks (1985-1986). Boudreau skated in 141 regular season NHL games.
