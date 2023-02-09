Bruce Boudreau’s first new gig since being fired by Canucks announced

Bruce Boudreau was fired on January 22 and went out a hero in Vancouver.

Now the former Capitals’ bench boss has his first new gig since being so rudely dismissed. The NHL announced the coach will return to his studio analyst role with NHL Network beginning tonight at 8 PM.

“I am so happy to be back at NHL Network because the people I got to know are incredible, not only nice, but people who know hockey through and through,” Boudreau said in a release. “I’ve always been part of a team my whole life and this was one of the best that I’ve ever been on, so it was an easy decision for me when they asked if I wanted to come back.”

Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 after his time with the Minnesota Wild ended. He also covered the NHL Draft during that time where he met his favorite wrestler Kevin Owens.

Boudreau recently returned home to Hershey and was gifted a custom “Bruce There It Is” jersey by a Canucks fan. BBBB also made an appearance at a Hershey Cubs practice — a USPHL junior hockey team he owns.

Guess who is watching Cubs practice? Just waiting in his gear to arrive!#HersheyCubsHockey #BruceBoudreau #USPHLPremier pic.twitter.com/P1B87YFtHC — Hershey Cubs Hockey Club (@HersheyCubs) February 1, 2023

Bruce was also previously a part-time analyst with NBC Sports Washington, but it’s unclear if he will return to that role at this point.

