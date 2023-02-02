Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael score goals in Hershey Bears’ 5-2 loss to Phantoms

The Hershey Bears lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 on Wednesday. The loss was the Bears’ first loss to their I-78 rival after beginning the season series (7-0-0-0). It also ended the Bears’ season-high seven-game road point streak (6-0-1-0) and marked only the second time Hershey has suffered consecutive losses in regulation this season.
But the news wasn’t all bad.
Two of the Washington Capitals’ top prospects, Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas, scored in the game.
McMichael nabbed his tenth goal of the season after deflecting a Lucas Johansen shot with 11:38 left in the first. The goal gave the Bears a 1-0 lead, but their lead would not last.
That's a perfect 🔟 for @con91mcmichael as he hits double digits with the deflection! 🙌
🍎 Johansen pic.twitter.com/IW9qIfEpDl
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 2, 2023
The Bears surrendered four consecutive goals in the second period to the Phantoms before pushing back late in the third.
Protas scored his first goal of the 2022-23 season on a mid-air deflection after Hendrix Lapierre made an absolutely electric backhand saucer pass to the slot. That brought the Bears within two.
The @Lapierreh29 sauce and the @protas_21 redirect 😍 pic.twitter.com/xOP2ga0BjR
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 2, 2023
But Hershey could not rally beyond that and the Phantoms sealed the game with an empty-netter to make it 5-2.
Protas, who was playing in his first game since being sent down by the Capitals this morning, had 3 shots, second most on the team. McMichael now has four goals and 10 points in his last 10 games.
McMichael centered the second line while Protas skated on the wing of the third with Lapierre in the middle.
Tonight's projected lineup – Aliaksei Protas has six points (2g, 4a) in 15 career games against Lehigh Valley!
Catch tonight's broadcast! 👇
💻 https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ
📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350 (joined in progress)
📱 @CapitalsRadio pic.twitter.com/rwkjqZDDep
— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 1, 2023
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On