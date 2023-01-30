Capitals barely put up a fight in lopsided road loss to Maple Leafs: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have tripped over their own feet the entire month of January and that did not change on Sunday in Toronto. The Caps struck first but then let the Maple Leafs score five unanswered and eventually dropped the game 5-1.
Didn’t seem like they had their legs in this one at all.
Marcus Johansson recorded the primary assist on Backstrom’s goal, his 13th assist of the season and his eighth power-play assist. Johansson has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in his last nine games.
