Capitals barely put up a fight in lopsided road loss to Maple Leafs: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals have tripped over their own feet the entire month of January and that did not change on Sunday in Toronto. The Caps struck first but then let the Maple Leafs score five unanswered and eventually dropped the game 5-1.

Didn’t seem like they had their legs in this one at all.

The final scoreboard makes this game look more lopsided than it actually was at five-on-five but at the same time, there wasn’t a single point in it where I believed the Caps would make a comeback. Like I said in the intro, they just didn’t have their legs. That was especially evident in a third period that saw them only post 12 shot attempts, 3 shots on goal, and 1 high-danger chance at five-on-five.

One bit of good news is that Nicklas Backstrom scored for the first time since returning from major hip surgery. Backe now has five points in nine games since making his season debut.

Another incredibly quiet game from Anthony Mantha. Just one shot attempt and three hits in 12:46 of ice time. I don't know, guys.

Marcus Johansson recorded the primary assist on Backstrom’s goal, his 13th assist of the season and his eighth power-play assist. Johansson has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in his last nine games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 29, 2023

Darcy Kuemper was pulled for the second time in his last four starts. He gave up four goals on 20 shots in this particular one. I didn’t really have an issue with any of the goals but Charlie Lindgren has been past due for a start.

Peter Laviolette coached his 1,400th career NHL game in the loss. He tied Pat Quinn for the 12th-most games coached in NHL history.

I'm going to give this last bullet to professional wrestling because it's dope. Gunther lasted in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday for a record one hour and 11 minutes. Rhea Ripley also became the first ever woman to win a Rumble match from spot number one. Also, I love Sami Zayn, and let's go Cody Rhodes.

