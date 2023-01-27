Evgeny Kuznetsov tried to join a Penguins huddle during a TV timeout

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a creative playmaker during games, but this season, it’s been his trolling between whistles that is showing he is a true Hockey Picasso of our time.

Earlier in the year, Kuznetsov brought a Kings player into the Capitals’ goal hug after John Carlson scored.

Now, on Thursday, Kuznetsov joined a Pittsburgh Penguins huddle and listened in to their game plan during a TV timeout.

The trolling in question happened during the third period with the Capitals up 2-1 after a Marcus Johansson goal.

“Kuzy was standing behind Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin listening to what they were saying for a good minute,” reader Chuck said in a message to RMNB. “Once the Penguins players finally noticed, they appeared to kick him out. Kuzy showed his appreciation by skating right through the middle of their huddle.”

The huddle included the Penguins’ Dumoulin, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jason Zucker, and Rickard Rakell.

“I guess he felt their meeting needed more red,” Chuck concluded.

In the game, Kuznetsov tallied an assist on Alex Ovechkin’s 812th career goal and had three shots on goal in 19:19 of ice time.

But this is a warning to opposing hockey players – there’s a reason why the bird is the word. It’s because it’s perched very nearby listening to your secrets.