Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin who beat Alex Ovechkin for a new NHL record

Alex Ovechkin is such a good goal-scorer that he’s beginning to pass Alex Ovechkin in the record books.

Thursday, during the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ovechkin scored the 812th goal of his career with a one-timer from his office on the power play.

The tally was also Ovechkin’s 32nd goal of the 2022-23 season, giving the Capitals captain the record for the most goals scored by a player 36 or older in the first 50 games of a season.

According to TSN, 37-year-old Ovechkin passed 36-year-old Ovechkin, who lit the lamp 31 times in 50 games during the 2021-22 season.

Burying one in Thursday's 3-2 @Capitals SO win vs PIT, Alex Ovechkin sits on pace for over 50 goals so far this season (52 in 81 games, to be exact) despite now being 37 years of age. As this shows, he's 1 ahead of his 50 GP pace from 2021-22 on this list of savvy veteran scorers pic.twitter.com/ECyUYKcDmv — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 27, 2023

Before Ovechkin found the fountain of youth, Teemu Selanne previously owned the record after he scored 30 goals in the first 50 games for the Anaheim Ducks during his age-36 season.

Ovechkin got his hands on a second record on the night, too. Ovechkin now has the most power-play goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise all time after scoring against Casey DeSmith Thursday. Ovi’s record-breaking number of 21 includes goals in the regular season and playoffs.

Opening the scoring on the man advantage in his @Capitals 3-2 shootout win Thursday, Alex Ovechkin has now counted 21 career power play goals vs the PIT franchise when it comes to both regular season and playoff competition. With it, he has moved atop this list of Penguin killers pic.twitter.com/dCROdqCiyw — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 27, 2023

Congratulations on the latest history, 37-year-old Ovi. Please make sure to console 36-year-old Ovi, who is now no longer The Grandpa Goals King.