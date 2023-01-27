Home / News / Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin who beat Alex Ovechkin for a new NHL record

Congratulations to Alex Ovechkin who beat Alex Ovechkin for a new NHL record

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 27, 2023 2:29 pm

Alex Ovechkin is such a good goal-scorer that he’s beginning to pass Alex Ovechkin in the record books.

Thursday, during the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ovechkin scored the 812th goal of his career with a one-timer from his office on the power play.

The tally was also Ovechkin’s 32nd goal of the 2022-23 season, giving the Capitals captain the record for the most goals scored by a player 36 or older in the first 50 games of a season.

According to TSN, 37-year-old Ovechkin passed 36-year-old Ovechkin, who lit the lamp 31 times in 50 games during the 2021-22 season.

Before Ovechkin found the fountain of youth, Teemu Selanne previously owned the record after he scored 30 goals in the first 50 games for the Anaheim Ducks during his age-36 season.

Ovechkin got his hands on a second record on the night, too. Ovechkin now has the most power-play goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise all time after scoring against Casey DeSmith Thursday. Ovi’s record-breaking number of 21 includes goals in the regular season and playoffs.

Congratulations on the latest history, 37-year-old Ovi. Please make sure to console 36-year-old Ovi, who is now no longer The Grandpa Goals King.

,