Flyers beat Caps 3-1 to sweep home-and-home series

The Washington Capitals’ rematch with the Philadelphia Flyers went much like the first one, which is to say: not great!
Scott Laughton tipped Tony DeAngelo’s shot to put the Flyers up in the first, but Alex Ovechkin worked hard for a rebound to tie it up through the first period. Philly got two in the second period, both through defensive breakdowns: one from James van Riemsdyk and the second from Wade Allison. The Caps played a real good third period, but Carter Hart wasn’t letting anything past.
Caps lose. Flyers take wins in both halves of the home-and-home series
James van Riemsdyk is wiiiiiiide open to put the Flyers back on top. 😅 pic.twitter.com/txRjQMHUrK
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 15, 2023
Im so tired of digital board ads pic.twitter.com/00NUki8FD7
— ًًً (@twistedleafs) January 15, 2023
Checkered three-piece #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/NBqHTsx8iG
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 14, 2023
In the end, I suppose Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart stole this one.
Once we put the wonderful story about Backstrom’s and Wilson’s returns aside, this was a really crummy week for Capitals hockey. Two straight losses to an inferior division rival in which they were at least somewhat outplayed. I beg them to get wiser before Monday’s visit to Long Island.
