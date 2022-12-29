NHL posts hype video for Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record

After passing Gordie Howe last week, Alex Ovechkin is the NHL’s second-greatest goal-scorer. The Great Eight leaped past the legendary Howe against the Winnipeg Jets on December 23 with a two-goal effort.

Now, the only man that stands in his way at the top of the mountain is Wayne Gretzky. If that sentence alone doesn’t get you pumped up, the NHL released a video hyping up Ovi’s chase of The Great One that most certainly will.

The video begins with present-day Ovi walking into Capital One Arena ready for business in his pregame suit. Things quickly transition to the past as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and eventually former Capitals general manager George McPhee announce the Caps’ selection of Ovechkin at number one overall in the 2004 NHL Draft.

After that comes a slew of early career Ovi highlights including his first-ever goal, his first hat trick, and “The Goal” scored against the then Phoenix Coyotes. The highlights then switch to more recent feats including each of his huge round number career goals, him passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time list, and eventually the two goals that sent him past Mr. Hockey.

The video finishes with the legendary Joe Beninati’s voice booming, “Only one great left to hunt down and that’s The Great One.” A young Edmonton Oilers Gretzky then appears on the screen for a moment before Ovechkin’s signature red eight flashes and a final frame with the words “The Chase Is On” closes things.

He’s coming for you, Wayne!

Screenshot: NHL