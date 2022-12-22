Dmitry Orlov destroys Senators’ Parker Kelly with huge open-ice hit

With Christmas around the corner, Dmitry Orlov was in a giving mood. The Capitals defenseman first earned an assist on Sonny Milano’s second-period goal.

Then, in the third period, Orlov gave a metaphorical sack of coal to Senators’ forward Parker Kelly in the form of his concrete Russian body.

Textbook. Shoulder to chest. YOWIE WOWIE.

The Capitals video actually does not do this hit justice. The replays are in slomo and the square crop takes away a lot of the perspective. In real-time, this was one of the most brutal hits Orlov has delivered in his career.

Orlov skated a team-high 26:13 and had a team-high 5v5 shot-attempts percentage (59.5%) in the game.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter