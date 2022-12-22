Dmitry Orlov destroys Senators’ Parker Kelly with huge open-ice hit

With Christmas around the corner, Dmitry Orlov was in a giving mood. The Capitals defenseman first earned an assist on Sonny Milano’s second-period goal.
Then, in the third period, Orlov gave a metaphorical sack of coal to Senators’ forward Parker Kelly in the form of his concrete Russian body.
goodness dima pic.twitter.com/psfxFVR5dZ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022
Textbook. Shoulder to chest. YOWIE WOWIE.
The Capitals video actually does not do this hit justice. The replays are in slomo and the square crop takes away a lot of the perspective. In real-time, this was one of the most brutal hits Orlov has delivered in his career.
Orlov skated a team-high 26:13 and had a team-high 5v5 shot-attempts percentage (59.5%) in the game.
