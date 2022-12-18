With Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup, let’s remember the time Alex Ovechkin met Lionel Messi

After years and years of losing in the World Cup, Lionel Messi finally broke through and won the big one. Who does that sound like?

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in penalties after a 3-3 draw on Sunday in what many are calling the greatest World Cup Final ever. Messi scored twice during the game. The victory gave Leo the one thing that had eluded him during his entire career — a World Cup championship. Messi got to lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup of his career.

It's real. It's happened. Lionel Messi and Argentina are champions of the world 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YhGyfi6Lgn — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

Messi is one of Alex Ovechkin’s favorite soccer players. In 2018 after Ovi played in his 1000th game, his teammates gifted their captain a trip for two to Barcelona and tickets in the Presidential Suite to see Messi play for FC Barcelona. Ovechkin also got to meet Messi in 2015.

This RMNB story was originally published on March 27, 2015.

Alex Ovechkin Meets, Fanboys Over Lionel Messi (Photos)

Soccer legend Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national soccer team are in Washington DC this week for a friendly against El Salvador on Saturday.

After taking in a Wizards game earlier in the week, Messi met with Alex Ovechkin— one of Messi’s biggest fans– to exchange jerseys. Ovi totally fanboyed.

One of the best moment!!! A photo posted by Alexander Ovechkin (@aleksandrovechkinofficial) on Mar 27, 2015 at 1:39pm PDT

Check out the inscription on the jersey: To Leo Messi, From Ovi :).

He wrote on Instagram: “Just wow!!!the best!!!!! @leomessi !!!!”

Totally geeking out.

A photo posted by Washington Capitals (@washingtoncaps) on Mar 27, 2015 at 1:32pm PDT

Thursday’s OTGWG hero, Evgeny Kuznetsov, was there along as well, as was Robert Griffin III.

Superstars in the Nation’s Capital! A photo posted by Washington Capitals (@washingtoncaps) on Mar 27, 2015 at 1:00pm PDT

After meeting Messi, Ovechkin had this takeaway.

“There was an opportunity to get to know Messi with Neymar,” Ovechkin said in 2022. “Messi speaks English worse than me, it was easier with Neymar. By the way, he is a hockey fan.”