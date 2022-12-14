Women’s cut Capitals Reverse Retro jerseys just hit the NHL Store

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

This just in. Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys with women’s cuts are now available in the NHL’s Store.

The sweaters are special edition jerseys made by Fanatics. They were added to the store about a month after the general Reverse Retro 2.0 release.

As of this moment, here’s what’s available.

Blank RR jerseys (women’s)

All sizes available from XS – XXL

Alex Ovechkin RR jerseys (women’s)

Most sizes available from S – XXL

TJ Oshie RR jerseys (women’s)

Most sizes available from S – XXL

While there are no men’s jerseys left, there are youth jerseys that can still be snagged. There is also a wide variety of Reverse Retro hoodies and shirts that can be had.

And these items can still be received before Christmas and given as gifts. Just use the coupon code NHL24FS. You’ll get free delivery before Christmas on orders $24 or more.