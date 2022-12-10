Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and other rehabbing Capitals players hold skate during off day

The Washington Capitals were given the day off on Saturday after defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 and notching their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Caps were scheduled to fly to Winnipeg ahead of a two-game road trip that will see the team play the Jets and Blackhawks.

But that doesn’t mean MedStar Capitals Iceplex wasn’t busy on Saturday. Capitals stars Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continued their rehabilitation from major offseason surgery. They were joined by forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joe Snively; defenseman Dmitry Orlov; and goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Hunter Shepard.

#Caps will be off tomorrow. The team will hold a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday at Canada Life Centre, with media availability to follow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 10, 2022

RMNB reader Katie A. was at the rink and tweeted these updates.

In case anyone was doubting the Caps injury woes, they have enough injured guys that, with one extra forward (Snively) and a second goalie (Shepard) they can run a whole drill before practice. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/tAuHQabaQc — Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 10, 2022

Backstrom, Wilson, and Aubé-Kubel are skating in blue no contact jerseys. Orlov continuing to practice in standard jersey. Kuemper is also out there. No sign of Fehervary. — Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 10, 2022

Martin Fehervary, whose arm is no longer in a sling, did not join the players on the ice.

Only two of those players who skated appear to have a chance to play on the team’s upcoming road trip. NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken reported during the Capitals’ postgame show Saturday night that Dmitry Orlov and Darcy Kuemper will be traveling with the team to Winnipeg.

Headline photo: @That_WriterGirl/Twitter