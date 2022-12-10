Home / News / Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and other rehabbing Capitals players hold skate during off day

Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and other rehabbing Capitals players hold skate during off day

By Ian Oland

December 10, 2022 10:29 pm

The Washington Capitals were given the day off on Saturday after defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 and notching their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Caps were scheduled to fly to Winnipeg ahead of a two-game road trip that will see the team play the Jets and Blackhawks.

But that doesn’t mean MedStar Capitals Iceplex wasn’t busy on Saturday. Capitals stars Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson continued their rehabilitation from major offseason surgery. They were joined by forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joe Snively; defenseman Dmitry Orlov; and goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Hunter Shepard.

RMNB reader Katie A. was at the rink and tweeted these updates.

Martin Fehervary, whose arm is no longer in a sling, did not join the players on the ice.

Only two of those players who skated appear to have a chance to play on the team’s upcoming road trip. NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken reported during the Capitals’ postgame show Saturday night that Dmitry Orlov and Darcy Kuemper will be traveling with the team to Winnipeg.

