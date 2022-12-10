Jamie Oleksiak suspended three games by NHL for head hit on Alex Alexeyev

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended three games for his illegal check to the head of Alex Alexeyev.

The hit knocked Alexeyev out of the game with an upper-body injury after he registered his first NHL point in the second period.

During the game, Oleksiak was issued a five-minute major for an illegal check to the head and was ejected for the match penalty.

Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for three games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Washington’s Alexander Alexeyev. https://t.co/hHOVdqNCQD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 10, 2022

Oleksiak nailed Alexeyev in the defensive zone as the Russian defenseman made a play on the puck on the goal line.

In the NHL’s suspension announcement video, the narrator explains that the headshot was avoidable and Alexeyev’s injury on the play was a factor in the suspension.

Alexeyev skates the puck down the wall of the offensive zone as Oleksiak approaches from the net front. As Alexeyev moves the puck, Oleksiak finishes a high, hard check that makes the head the main point of contact on a check where head contact was avoidable. This is an illegal check to the head. It is important to note that both elements of the illegal check to the head rule are satisfied in this play. First, the head is the main point of contact on this hit as Oleksiak’s shoulder makes forceful and direct contact with Alexeyev’s head and it is the head that absorbs a majority of the check. Second, the head contact on this play is avoidable. Oleksiak chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Alexeyev’s body, missing his core and picking the head. If Oleksiak wants to deliver this hit, he must stay low and choose an angle that leads to a full body check rather than one that makes the head the main point of contact.

Oleksiak will be docked $74,594.58 of pay and miss all three of Seattle’s road games against Florida, Tampa and Carolina this week.

The Sabres’ Jeff Skinner was also suspended earlier in the day by the NHL for a bad cross-check on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been suspended three games for cross-checking Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.https://t.co/z6nQmSlEQs — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 10, 2022

Here’s the NHL’s press release: