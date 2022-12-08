Travis Konecny explains why he confronted Alex Ovechkin after second empty-net goal

The biggest drama of the Capitals-Flyers game happened with nine seconds to go in the game.

That was when Alex Ovechkin scored his second empty-net goal of the night in the third period, giving the Capitals a 4-1 lead.

Ovechkin got ahead of the play after it seemed like the Capitals might gain possession. After Evgeny Kuznetsov hit him with a pass off the boards, Ovi slowly skated the puck into the offensive zone and slid it into the net.

He did not celebrate. He did not put any metaphorical relish on it. He just did the thing and began nonchalantly skating back to the bench – one goal closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record.

As he tried to do so, Ovechkin was met by a confrontational Travis Konecny, who slashed the Capitals captain and then — if I’m reading lips correctly — said to him, “What was that??”

Konecny then shoved Ovechkin in the chest. Ovi swung at him with a punch and they angrily hugged – starting a mini fracas.

After the game, Konecny was asked by Flyers’ media what bothered him so much about Ovechkin’s second goal.

“I mean, it might of not have looked as bad, I just didn’t like… I personally thought that he deked it and put it on his backhand, but maybe it wasn’t as bad as I thought,” Konecny said.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella was asked why he thought Konecny took issue with. He grew visibly frustrated. (Question begins at the 3:59 mark.)

“I didn’t even watch it,” Tortorella said. “I didn’t even watch it. It’s a bunch of… Who cares about that? The game’s over. I didn’t watch it.”

As for the Flyers, the loss dropped them to 9-13-5 this season after a hot start. They recently endured a 10-game losing streak that ended on November 29. Philadelphia sits in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, now five points behind sixth place Washington.

“Every night you’re going to play good teams,” Konecny said. “It comes downs to our little breakdowns versus their breakdowns. They’re just getting some better looks. I mean, we had our chances as well but we’re not putting them in. I know personally our line we gave up a couple good looks so it’s something we have to clean up.

“We hate losing and are tired of looking at the positives all the time.”