Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom congratulate Patrice Bergeron on reaching 1,000-point milestone

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron recorded his 1,000th career point in the National Hockey League on Monday night in the Bruins’ 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the career Bruin grabbed the assist that fully stamped his spot in hockey history, the team posted a video of fellow 1,000-point club members from around the league congratulating him on the achievement.

Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom – two likely Hockey Hall of Famers and current members of the Washington Capitals were among that group.

Sidney Crosby.

Alex Ovechkin.

Patrick Kane.

Evgeni Malkin.

Anze Kopitar.

Eric Staal.

Nicklas Backstrom.

𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣. The Captain has become the eighth active NHLer to hit the 1,000-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/Y01oCu1veN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2022

“Hey, Patrice, congrats on your 1,000 career points,” Ovechkin started. “It’s a huge accomplishment. It’s always fun, it’s always hard, and it’s always a battle to play against you. Keep it going. See you on the ice.”

Ovechkin and Bergeron have done battle against one another for Ovechkin’s entire career. Bergeron entered the league during the 2003-04 season, a season before Ovi was drafted first overall by the Caps. The tremendously talented defensive centerman has normally always drawn the assignment of having to go up against whatever line The Great Eight is on when the Caps and Bruins have done battle.

Riding shotgun with Ovechkin for a ton of those games was Backstrom. Bergeron and Backstrom have lined up across one another in the faceoff circle hundreds of times over their storied careers.

“Hey, Patrice, just want to congratulate you on reaching 1,000 NHL points,” Backstrom said. “What a huge accomplishment, great milestone. I’m happy for you, so congrats to you and your family.

All seven players the Bruins got to participate in the video are past Stanley Cup champions, like Bergeron. That group also included names like Sidney Crosby, Anze Kopitar, and Eric Staal.

There was a period of time over the summer when some thought this moment may never happen. The 37-year-old Quebec native was reportedly, seriously pondering retirement until signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Boston in early August to stick around for at least the 2022-23 campaign.

Bergeron reached the milestone with a secondary assist on Brad Marchand’s goal with 4:52 left in the second period. He was immediately swarmed by all of his teammates on the ice and eventually, the Bruins’ entire bench emptied to join the party.

Brad Marchand goal and Patrice Bergerons 1000th point!!! Hall of fame! pic.twitter.com/NTvW0DleoZ — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 22, 2022

Congrats on the tremendous career and special accomplishment, Patrice!

Screenshot via @NHLBruins/Twitter