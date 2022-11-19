Avs shut out Caps 4-0

The Washington Capitals played another hockey game. This time it was against the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup last season. The Washington Capitals lost this game.
Colorado’s Cale Makar scored a goal. It was during a power play. Then Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal. Then Andrew Cogliano scored a goal. Then Artturi Lehkonen scored a goal.
The Caps lose. The Caps are 2-6-2 in their last ten games.
NATHAN MACKINNON IS THAT GUY pic.twitter.com/rrxan7v3QG
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2022
#joebsuitofthenight in purple for #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/34pSAVgFkj
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) November 20, 2022
The Caps play the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) on Wednesday. Then it’s the Flames and then the fusion-hot Devils at the start of the season’s longest roadtrip. It’s not automatically going to get better.
Unless something turns around soon, this team is going to be well outside the playoff bubble come Christmas.
Headline photo: Amy
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On