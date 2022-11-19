Avs shut out Caps 4-0

The Washington Capitals played another hockey game. This time it was against the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup last season. The Washington Capitals lost this game.

Colorado’s Cale Makar scored a goal. It was during a power play. Then Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal. Then Andrew Cogliano scored a goal. Then Artturi Lehkonen scored a goal.

The Caps lose. The Caps are 2-6-2 in their last ten games.

I thought the team looked real good in the first period. They drove play and generated enough chances that going goalless seemed unlucky, generating 1.2 expected goals. But they committed three penalties, two of which were legit, and the Avs’ number-one ranked power play punished them for it.

Ian wondered in Discord if Washington’s strong first period might also been seen as Colorado playing a conservative road period. I think he’s onto something there.

Cale Makar ‘s goal came on Washington’s first five-on-three penalty kill of the season.

After the first period, Colorado controlled about two-thirds of the even-strength play.

Nathan MacKinnon carved up the Caps on his goal. Real pretty.

NATHAN MACKINNON IS THAT GUY pic.twitter.com/rrxan7v3QG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2022

Man, I dunno. It’s not like the Caps even played so bad in this one. They didn’t play too badly last game either. They’re just generally outmatched and very unlucky.

People will say the Caps didn’t make Georgiev work hard enough, and I am sure that’s true to some extent, but the team still generated a good number of good chances with good puck movement – some of them even on the rush – and they still got stoned. When shooting percentage bottoms out, every shot looks bad in hindsight.

Meanwhile, opponent goals in last four games: 4, 4, 5, 6.

The Caps play the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) on Wednesday. Then it’s the Flames and then the fusion-hot Devils at the start of the season’s longest roadtrip. It’s not automatically going to get better.

Unless something turns around soon, this team is going to be well outside the playoff bubble come Christmas.

