Lightning strike the Capitals with a terribly awful first period: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals traveled down to Tampa Bay to complete their home-and-home set with the Lightning and it did not go well. The Caps were out of the game within the first half of the first period.
Yikes.
Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded his 354th career assist against Tampa Bay, passing Peter Bondra (353) for the ninth-most assists in franchise history.
