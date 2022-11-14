It’s Joe Beninati’s birthday, here are 15 of his best suits

Today is Joe Beninati‘s birthday. Joe has been calling Caps games since the mid-nineties. Usually when we say “mid-nineties”, we just mean a vaguely long time, but this time we mean specifically 1994.

A 16-time Capital Emmy Award winner and Board of Governors Award recipient, Beninati is the elite tier of NHL broadcasting. I mean this next part without any flattery or hyperbole: Beninati is a world-class talent. We are privileged to spend so much time with him on TV.

In honor of the man and his special day, here are 15 of his very best looks.

November 1, 2022: Pale purple with green tie

October 29, 2022: Pinstripes

December 24, 2014: Hazelnut

#JoeBSuitOfTheNight: Chocolate brown for the hell of it pic.twitter.com/sVUEAX8Ler — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 3, 2014

December 31, 2016: Gray

#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils Joe's New Year's Eve suit: dark tan suit with a plum checkered dress shirt and an eggplant colored tie 💯 pic.twitter.com/x3G3lQ6ZRQ — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 31, 2016

February 24, 2017: Crimson

June 27, 2017: Robin’s egg

It's time for the Capitals Alumni Game on @CSNMA, which means it's time for #JoeBSuitOfTheNight. pic.twitter.com/KD31PuYF4o — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 27, 2017

December 31, 2021: Tux

April 26, 2021: Blush

May 7, 2021: Whatever these colors are

April 28, 2021: Three-piece assassin

January 24, 2022: Emerald

March 16, 2021: Full-on Irish

December 29, 2021: B&W

August 26, 2020: Elijah Snow from Planetary

April 7, 2018: Peter’s favorite

#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils Joe B goes olive and purple for the final game of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/aXCRFsDAnv — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 7, 2018

Happy birthday, Joe.

Headline photo: HTS