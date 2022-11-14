It’s Joe Beninati’s birthday, here are 15 of his best suits

Today is Joe Beninati‘s birthday. Joe has been calling Caps games since the mid-nineties. Usually when we say “mid-nineties”, we just mean a vaguely long time, but this time we mean specifically 1994.
A 16-time Capital Emmy Award winner and Board of Governors Award recipient, Beninati is the elite tier of NHL broadcasting. I mean this next part without any flattery or hyperbole: Beninati is a world-class talent. We are privileged to spend so much time with him on TV.
In honor of the man and his special day, here are 15 of his very best looks.
November 1, 2022: Pale purple with green tie
Back home at Cap One! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/Sqobntxzsy
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 1, 2022
October 29, 2022: Pinstripes
Another one on the road #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/kOocdVfMRz
— RMNB (@rmnb) October 30, 2022
December 24, 2014: Hazelnut
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight: Chocolate brown for the hell of it pic.twitter.com/sVUEAX8Ler
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 3, 2014
December 31, 2016: Gray
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils Joe's New Year's Eve suit: dark tan suit with a plum checkered dress shirt and an eggplant colored tie 💯 pic.twitter.com/x3G3lQ6ZRQ
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 31, 2016
February 24, 2017: Crimson
#joebsuitofthenight Looking snazzy tonight. pic.twitter.com/TFPjTCmTPU
— cara (@carabahniuk) February 25, 2017
June 27, 2017: Robin’s egg
It's time for the Capitals Alumni Game on @CSNMA, which means it's time for #JoeBSuitOfTheNight. pic.twitter.com/KD31PuYF4o
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 27, 2017
December 31, 2021: Tux
Looking 10/10 in a tux @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/vClxEg8j4r
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 1, 2022
April 26, 2021: Blush
I *love* these colors on @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/PJxHt6uFGy
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 26, 2022
May 7, 2021: Whatever these colors are
let's get as loud as @JoeBpXp's tie #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/zfYWz817dE
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 7, 2022
April 28, 2021: Three-piece assassin
BLUE! @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/2cHDdWhEx7
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 28, 2022
January 24, 2022: Emerald
An emerald green tie on @JoeBpXp for the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/wvU5qspp5i
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 24, 2022
March 16, 2021: Full-on Irish
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles Top' of the puck drop to ya @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/CyKc4HSVcY
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 16, 2021
December 29, 2021: B&W
I love the black and gray on @JoeBpXp #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/fZ4zDJlbJm
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 30, 2021
August 26, 2020: Elijah Snow from Planetary
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles A shiny white suit for Game Three! pic.twitter.com/ThZqXfb9g7
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) August 16, 2020
April 7, 2018: Peter’s favorite
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsDevils Joe B goes olive and purple for the final game of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/aXCRFsDAnv
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 7, 2018
Happy birthday, Joe.
Headline photo: HTS
