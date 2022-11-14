Home / News / It’s Joe Beninati’s birthday, here are 15 of his best suits

It’s Joe Beninati’s birthday, here are 15 of his best suits

By Peter Hassett

 0 Comment

November 14, 2022 7:02 pm

Today is Joe Beninati‘s birthday. Joe has been calling Caps games since the mid-nineties. Usually when we say “mid-nineties”, we just mean a vaguely long time, but this time we mean specifically 1994.

A 16-time Capital Emmy Award winner and Board of Governors Award recipient, Beninati is the elite tier of NHL broadcasting. I mean this next part without any flattery or hyperbole: Beninati is a world-class talent. We are privileged to spend so much time with him on TV.

In honor of the man and his special day, here are 15 of his very best looks.

November 1, 2022: Pale purple with green tie

October 29, 2022: Pinstripes

December 24, 2014: Hazelnut

December 31, 2016: Gray

February 24, 2017: Crimson

June 27, 2017: Robin’s egg

December 31, 2021: Tux

April 26, 2021: Blush

May 7, 2021: Whatever these colors are

April 28, 2021: Three-piece assassin

January 24, 2022: Emerald

March 16, 2021: Full-on Irish

December 29, 2021: B&W

August 26, 2020: Elijah Snow from Planetary

April 7, 2018: Peter’s favorite

Happy birthday, Joe.

Headline photo: HTS