Vitek Vanecek shuts out defending champion Colorado Avalanche

After two poor outings, Vitek Vanecek is beginning to settle in with his new team. Earlier in the week, the former Capital won his first game for the New Jersey Devils, a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Vanecek followed that up with his best game of the young season, a 1-0 shutout of the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Per the Devils’ Amanda Stein, this was only the Avalanche’s second shutout loss in their last 154 games played.

Vanecek stopped all 24 shots he faced for the clean sheet – his first since April 22 with the Capitals, a 2-0 shutout of the Coyotes.

Vanecek’s biggest save came on a breakaway versus Evan Rodrigues where he went to the splits to stop the Avs forward with his right pad.

“I was just waiting for him on what he going to do,” Vanecek said postgame. “I read that!”

Later in the game, Rodrigues had a wide open net but the shot was blocked by Devils defenseman John Marino.

“It was a really good game,” Vanecek said postgame. “The guys play really well. We just scored a goal – that’s the game it’s 0-0. Hughes score the first goal and I have to just keep us in the game.”

Vanecek started the season by giving up six goals on the first 26 shots he faced — five against the Red Wings (including a Jakub Vrana goal) in his Devils’ debut and one against the Capitals in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood. He’s been digging out of that figurative hole ever since.

Vanecek said that the team’s blowout victory over the Red Wings on Tuesday made him relax and lose all his nervousness.

“I’m feeling much better,” Vanecek said. “The first thing was, win the game for New Jersey Devils against Detroit. Everything came down from me. That felt really good. And now home game, so I’m really happy with that.”

The Devils are one of the most intriguing young teams in the NHL early this season. The team’s offense at five-on-five has been dominant, out-attempting teams 451-265 at 5v5 (63 percent). They also have the highest expected goals percentage in the NHL with 68.2 — seven percent higher than second place Carolina. That offense could help limit the type of dangerous chances Vanecek faces over the long haul and allow him to grow in confidence along with the team.

Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov were dumped by the Capitals over the summer after two seasons of mediocre results. Samsonov signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent while Vanecek was dealt to division-rival New Jersey. The Capitals responded by giving a long-term deal to Darcy Kuemper and inking Charlie Lindgreen as the team’s backup.

So far early this season, the small sample size has introduced an interesting battle between the starting goalies. Vanecek’s overall performance has been closer to Kuemper’s for the Caps. Per Money Puck, Kuemper and Vanecek rank 38th and 52nd respectively in goals saved above expected – both in the negative. Samsonov is fifth overall with 6 goals saved above expected after a hot start with the Leafs. Where Kuemper separates himself from Vanecek is in the 5v5 save percentage stat, posting a .916 save percentage (31st best) to VV’s .865 (60th out of 65 goaltenders). Samsonov is 12th, posting a .940 5v5 save percentage.

Congratulations, Vitek!

