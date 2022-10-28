The Arizona Coyotes are giving away mullet wigs to fans attending their Home Opener at Mullett Arena

The Arizona Coyotes will play host to the Winnipeg Jets in their Home Opener on Friday night and they’ll do so inside Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena for the first time. The arena, named for a family that supports the Sun Devils’ Division I hockey program, will be the Coyotes’ home for at least the next three seasons.

To celebrate the occasion, the team is giving away mullet wigs to 500 fans seated in the student section at the game.

Ready to rock the Mullett. 🤘 Fans at tonight's Home Opener will get their own mullet wig and Kachina shirsey, presented by @PlayAtGila. pic.twitter.com/7LOuUlfSAX — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 28, 2022

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski did the honor of modeling one of the wigs on his Instagram. The blonde wig is attached to a black headband that says ‘Go Coyotes Go’ on the front and ‘You Do You’ on the back.

All 5,000 fans in attendance will also be receiving black kachina shirseys. And I’m assuming at least one will be doing a Billy Ray Cyrus impression while wearing the wig.

Party in the back. And on the seats at Mullett Arena. @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/7684tCIQJO — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 28, 2022

Screenshot via @arizonacoyotes/Instagram