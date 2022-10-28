Michal Kempny taken off ice on stretcher in just second game with Sparta Praha

Michal Kempny’s horrendous luck has followed him back to his native Czechia.

In just his second game for HC Sparta Praha, the 32-year-old defenseman was taken off the ice on a stretcher after getting cut on his leg by an opponent’s skate blade.

Warning: These embeds show blood so if you are squeamish about that sort of thing, leave the site now.

Michal Kempný opouští zápas na nosítkách, podle všeho řezná rána na noze. Hrozný smolař 🙈 Snad to nebude nic vážnýho. ✊️ pic.twitter.com/HM2QE4zBpT — Jiří Vítek (@JVitek94) October 28, 2022

The incident occurred early in the first period of Friday’s game between Sparta Praha and Litvinov. Kempny had 3:17 of ice time.

Kempny was cut low on his left leg. Blood soaked into a large portion of his sock. As he was stretchered off, a trainer is seen putting pressure on the defenseman’s cut.

The good news is that the team announced that Kempny is “is under the care of doctors and out of serious health threats”, per a Google translation.

Kempny just signed a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha less than a week ago after being put on unconditional waivers by the Seattle Kraken.

Kempny’s career has been plagued injury since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

In March 2019, Michal tore his left hamstring in a game against the Lighting after being wrestled to the ice during a scrum. He returned from that ailment and then tore his Achilles while training in the offseason before the 2020-21 season, causing him to miss that entire year. It doesn’t end there. While rehabbing in Hershey for a return from the Achilles tear, he injured his left knee during a freak accident with an ice shoveler.

Most recently, after signing with the Kraken this past summer he suffered a concussion in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds that prompted his return to Czechia.

And now this. Goodness, Michal. Heal up quick. We’re rooting for you.

Screenshot via O2 TV