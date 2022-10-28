Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scores game-winning goal in Jets’ 6-4 win over Kings

Former Capital Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets. And it turned out to be a big one.

With the game 4-4 late in the third period, AJF redirected a Brenden Dillon shot from the point to give the Jets the lead with 5:37 remaining.

It would stand up as the game-winning goal in the Jets’ 6-4 victory. The goal was AJF’s third of his career and his first-ever GWG.

Jonsson-Fjallby did a spin move near the crease to get his stick on the shot. The deflection caused the biscuit to eek past Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick at the far post.

Jonsson-Fjallby also drew a penalty and had two hits on the evening.

After the game, Jonsson-Fjallby was awarded a Top Gun-esque jacket as one of the players of the game along with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. One jacket goes to the unsung hero while the other goes to the team’s best player.

The Capitals lost Jonsson-Fjallby, along with Brett Leason, on a waiver wire claim for the second season in a row after trying to sneak the Swedish forward down to Hershey before Opening Night. AJF missed Winnipeg’s first few games due to a Canadian visa issue, but once that was figured out, he made his Jets debut on October 19 against the Colorado Avalanche.

AJF, who is learning the Jets’ system on the go, is receiving an average of 8:04 of ice time per game which ranks 388th out of 395 forwards in the NHL. He’s been skating on the team’s fourth line.

As for Leason, he’s played in three games for the Ducks so far and is getting 10 minutes per night.

Photo courtesy of @nhljets/Instagram