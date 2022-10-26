Home / News / Phil Kessel is the new Ironman of the NHL after playing in his 990th consecutive game

Phil Kessel is the new Ironman of the NHL after playing in his 990th consecutive game

By Chris Cerullo

October 26, 2022 1:34 am

Phil Kessel is the new Ironman of the NHL. The 35-year-old winger set the record for the most consecutive games played in NHL history on Tuesday as his Vegas Golden Knights team took on the San Jose Sharks.

The veteran forward has not missed a game since November 3 of 2009. He overtook defenseman Keith Yandle for the top spot after Yandle’s streak was cut short last season when he was healthy scratched by the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I was always say I like to play, so I try to play no matter what,” Kessel told ESPN midgame. “I still have fun with it. I’ve played a long time, I’m getting old. I had a fun time doing it. A lotta games. Until they tell me I have to quit, I like playing still. Try to play as long as I can.”

In the game, Kessel skated on Vegas’ third line with Mike Amadio and Brett Howden.

The Golden Knights were on the road in San Jose for the record-breaking evening and the Sharks’ home crowd responded very classily by giving Kessel a standing ovation once the accomplishment was announced over the SAP Center PA system.

To make things even better for Kessel, he joined the 400 career goals club on the same night. The two-time Stanley Cup champion took a pass in the neutral zone and drove to the net for a chip shot over former Toronto Maple Leafs teammate James Reimer for the milestone marker.

It was also Kessel’s first goal as a member of the Golden Knights.

Vegas would go on to win the game against the Sharks 4-2. No word on any celebratory hot dogs. Congrats though, Phil!

