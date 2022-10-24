Two limited edition Alex Ovechkin bighead bobbleheads released

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following FOCO links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time. So naturally, he is being immortalized in bobblehead form once again. The Capitals’ captain has landed in FOCO’s popular Bigheads bobble series and two versions are available.

You can view the detail page for the Ovi bobbleheads here.

The bobbles feature Ovi in an action pose atop a thematic Capitals base with his name displayed in front. The standard version has him in the Caps’ home jersey and is limited to 222 units. The variant version features him in the white jersey and is limited to just 72 pieces, making it more highly collectible. I mean, he did lift the Stanley Cup in that one.

Both bobbleheads stand nearly 10 inches tall. Both feature Ovi’s signature yellow laces and silver fox hair.

The marketplace for Ovechkin merch has been hot ever since Ovechkin hit 700 career goals. So if you’re interested, these could go fast. Two goal-counter Ovechkin bobbleheads sold out several years ago while a Nicklas Backstrom 1000-point counter and a 1000-point milestone bobblehead sold out as well.

Preorder the Ovechkin bigheads bobblehead here or view all of FOCO’s Capitals merch.