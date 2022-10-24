Tristan Jarry’s slide tackle of Leon Draisaitl somehow goes unpenalized

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry got away with one of the most obvious penalties of all time, Monday.

Jarry took out Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl with a slide tackle in the Penguins-Oilers game.

How did the refs missed that trip by Jarry on Draisaitl ?? pic.twitter.com/1q2WTZsYz9 — Sly Holla (@SlyHolla) October 25, 2022

Jarry, far from his natural habitat of the goalie crease, skated toward the Pens’ bench as a delayed penalty called for an extra attacker. Begins normal, right? Then along his journey, he made contact with Draisaitl and took out the big German with a move that would get him a yellow card in most soccer leagues. But in this hockey game, Jarry escaped a minor when there could have been three separate penalties called on him (tripping, holding, interference).

AT&T SportsNet showed a replay of the blatant and dangerous trip as famous WWE bad guy Seth Rollins’ theme music played inside Rogers Place. A Penguins’ analyst remarked that both players must have “felt the contact” and “went down”. How very heel commentator of him to absolve all blame.

Don’t think you can do this😂😳 pic.twitter.com/JXVO2QuTfc — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) October 25, 2022

Around the exact same time of night, Rollins was starring on WWE’s Monday Night Raw and interfered in a Mustafa Ali vs Austin Theory match in order to cause a loss for his current rival, Ali. Ali would get revenge on Rollins just moments later with a flying surprise assault.

In a similar fashion, Draisaitl would get the last laugh as he scored a beautiful, highlight-reel goal on Jarry in the Oilers’ eventual 6-3 victory.

See, the babyfaces or the “good guys” do win sometimes.

