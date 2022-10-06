TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov both day-to-day with injuries after preseason game against Red Wings

Thursday, before another day of Training Camp practice, the Washington Capitals announced that both TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov would not be taking the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex due to injury.

Per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, both players are listed as “day-to-day”. Oshie suffered an upper-body injury due to a hit from Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno in Wednesday night’s preseason game. The cause of Orlov’s lower-body injury is unclear.

Oshie (upper body) and Orlov (lower body) are not practicing today. They are considered day-to-day, per the #Caps. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 6, 2022

Oshie, who missed 38 games last season due to a variety of issues, played just 8:52 of ice time against Detroit before he was forced out of the game in the second period. As he walked down the tunnel to the Capitals locker room to get checked out by trainers, it appeared that he was holding his left arm straight against his thigh to minimize movement.

“Obviously, it’s enough where he left the game with an upper-body injury,” head coach Peter Laviolette said postgame. “They’re evaluating it now. They’ll evaluate it again tomorrow and see where he’s at.”

Orlov skated the most minutes on the team during the game against the Wings (21:25) and never seemed to be hobbled by any sort of clear injury. The 31-year-old blueliner has rarely missed time with an injury during his ten-year career in DC.

The team still holds two “extra” defensemen on their Training Camp roster in Matt Irwin and Lucas Johansen.

Update (1 PM):

Peter Laviolette gave short updates on both players via El-Bashir.

“[Oshie] probably will not play in a couple of nights from now and then we’ll see how he’s doing.”

“[Orlov] is maintenance/day-to-day, and we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB