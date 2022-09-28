Highlights from the Capitals’ 3-1 preseason victory over the Flyers

The Washington Capitals were victorious in their second preseason game on the schedule. The team went up I-95 and came away with a 3-1 final score.
Dylan Strome tallied twice and Connor Brown also dented the twine.
Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.
Caps Lines
This is who took part in the action for the Caps.
Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers:
Snively – Strome – Brown
Johansson – Protas – Vecchione
Persson – Borgstrom – Hathaway
Kessy – Rybinski – Jonsson-Fjallby
Johansen – van Riemsdyk
Carlsson – McIlrath
Nardella – Irwin
Lindgren
Fucale
Pregame twig maintenance
🎶 'scuse me while I build my stick 🎶 pic.twitter.com/65RpxEBxfZ
The debut of Chuck
We got our first look at Charlie Lindgren who is lined up to be the team’s backup netminder this season.
slappa da pads, chuckie pic.twitter.com/vTVT5mtMXV
Torts was not on the bench for Philly
He did this so he could menacingly stare at the entire game like Sting from the rafters.
Torts watch (from the press box). pic.twitter.com/nuy436yNKI
Nothing happened in the first so here is more of Chuck’s stache
a glorious stache resides underneath that mask pic.twitter.com/SL3f1woOfS
Connor Brown got the first goal of the game
The offseason addition pounced on a loose puck and fired it upstairs on Sandstrom.
WELCOME TO THE WASHINGTON @Capitals CONNOR BROWN!! pic.twitter.com/vcAvsieBIY
Dylan Strome doubled the lead on a power play
The other big newcomer at forward struck with his squad on a man advantage. Good to see after he was given first unit time during practice on Tuesday.
First Connor Brown, now Dylan Strome…
Caps fans, you're gonna like the new guys 😉 pic.twitter.com/JRO5x2n0y8
Kevin Hayes put one past Fucale on a two-on-one
🚨 GOAL! 🚨
Hollywood buries a feed from Tipper and cuts the deficit in half. #WSHvsPHI pic.twitter.com/dLx81Ap2yX
Strome gets another on a two-on-zero rush with Brown
The new guys are very alright.
Connor Brown scored the first goal. Dylan Strome scored the second goal. Connor Brown and Dylan Strome just linked up on a 2-on-0 for the third goal.
New guys. Gotta love 'em. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/T0yJsNeQFd
