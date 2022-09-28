Home / News / Highlights from the Capitals’ 3-1 preseason victory over the Flyers

Highlights from the Capitals’ 3-1 preseason victory over the Flyers

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

September 28, 2022 9:28 pm

The Washington Capitals were victorious in their second preseason game on the schedule. The team went up I-95 and came away with a 3-1 final score.

Dylan Strome tallied twice and Connor Brown also dented the twine.

Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.

Caps Lines

This is who took part in the action for the Caps.

Pregame twig maintenance

The debut of Chuck

We got our first look at Charlie Lindgren who is lined up to be the team’s backup netminder this season.

Torts was not on the bench for Philly

He did this so he could menacingly stare at the entire game like Sting from the rafters.

Nothing happened in the first so here is more of Chuck’s stache

Connor Brown got the first goal of the game

The offseason addition pounced on a loose puck and fired it upstairs on Sandstrom.

Dylan Strome doubled the lead on a power play

The other big newcomer at forward struck with his squad on a man advantage. Good to see after he was given first unit time during practice on Tuesday.

Kevin Hayes put one past Fucale on a two-on-one

Strome gets another on a two-on-zero rush with Brown

The new guys are very alright.

, ,