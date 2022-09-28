Highlights from the Capitals’ 3-1 preseason victory over the Flyers

The Washington Capitals were victorious in their second preseason game on the schedule. The team went up I-95 and came away with a 3-1 final score.

Dylan Strome tallied twice and Connor Brown also dented the twine.

Here are some of the big news points and highlights from the game.

Caps Lines

This is who took part in the action for the Caps.

Tonight's lines for #CapsFlyers: Snively – Strome – Brown

Johansson – Protas – Vecchione

Persson – Borgstrom – Hathaway

Kessy – Rybinski – Jonsson-Fjallby Johansen – van Riemsdyk

Carlsson – McIlrath

Nardella – Irwin Lindgren

Fucale — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2022

Pregame twig maintenance

🎶 'scuse me while I build my stick 🎶 pic.twitter.com/65RpxEBxfZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2022

The debut of Chuck

We got our first look at Charlie Lindgren who is lined up to be the team’s backup netminder this season.

slappa da pads, chuckie pic.twitter.com/vTVT5mtMXV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2022

Torts was not on the bench for Philly

He did this so he could menacingly stare at the entire game like Sting from the rafters.

Torts watch (from the press box). pic.twitter.com/nuy436yNKI — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) September 28, 2022

Nothing happened in the first so here is more of Chuck’s stache

a glorious stache resides underneath that mask pic.twitter.com/SL3f1woOfS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 28, 2022

Connor Brown got the first goal of the game

The offseason addition pounced on a loose puck and fired it upstairs on Sandstrom.

WELCOME TO THE WASHINGTON @Capitals CONNOR BROWN!! pic.twitter.com/vcAvsieBIY — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 29, 2022

Dylan Strome doubled the lead on a power play

The other big newcomer at forward struck with his squad on a man advantage. Good to see after he was given first unit time during practice on Tuesday.

First Connor Brown, now Dylan Strome… Caps fans, you're gonna like the new guys 😉 pic.twitter.com/JRO5x2n0y8 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) September 29, 2022

Kevin Hayes put one past Fucale on a two-on-one

🚨 GOAL! 🚨 Hollywood buries a feed from Tipper and cuts the deficit in half. #WSHvsPHI pic.twitter.com/dLx81Ap2yX — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 29, 2022

Strome gets another on a two-on-zero rush with Brown

The new guys are very alright.