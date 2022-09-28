Alex Ovechkin to participate in first public DC autograph signing since beginning of pandemic

Alex Ovechkin was one of seven athletes on Wednesday to be named to CSA’s fall autograph show. Ovechkin is a final addition along with NBA Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving; MLB Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Don Mattingly; and football players Fred Taylor, Curtis Samuel, and Terry McLaurin. The show is being held the weekend of October 21 through 23 at the Dulles Expo & Convention Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

Ovechkin will appear at the Dulles signing on Friday, October 21. Tickets to enter, as well as getting Ovi’s autograph, can be purchased on CSA’s website.

The public autograph signing marks Ovechkin’s first in this area since the pandemic began in 2020. And boy, a lot has happened since then, making the value of Ovechkin merchandise skyrocket.

The Capitals’ goal-scoring machine surpassed the 700-goal plateau in 2020 and sits third in NHL history with 780 tallies, two years later. Ovechkin trails Gordie Howe for second place by 21 goals and if he continues scoring at his pace, he could eclipse Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record at some point over the next three seasons.

Prices for Ovechkin’s autograph at the show begin at $225. Four inscription options will be available for $80 more, including “2006 Calder”, “2015 Richard”, “18 SC Champs”, or “18 Conn Smythe.” A photo op with Ovechkin costs $250 and there are 25 opportunities available.

While some fans who are unfamiliar with autograph shows might get sticker shock seeing these prices, they reflect a growing and enthusiastic marketplace for Ovechkin merch, which currently sees his 2005 Young Guns rookie card and signed sticks selling for thousands of dollars on resale sites. By comparison, merch available in Wayne Gretzky’s collection through Upper Deck begins in the four digits.

Per CSA Show’s website, other popular local athletes participating in the signing include Cal and Bill Ripken, Champ Bailey, Ray Lewis, John Riggins, and Doug Williams. Legends like Joe Montana, Mike Tyson, William Shatner, and Vladimir Guerrero will also be there.