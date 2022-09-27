Capitals’ 2022-23 promotional schedule includes Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobblehead, Biscuit stuffed animal

The Washington Capitals announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season. For those of you slackers who need gimmicks to go a Caps’ hockey game, these giveaways and theme nights will give you added incentive on top of watching one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.

The promotional schedule is highlighted by, and this might sound familiar, an Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobblehead. The bobble will be given away during the March 21, 2023, Columbus Blue Jackets game. Other notable giveaways include a schedule magnet on Opening Night against the Bruins (Oct. 12), a free snapback hat against the Kraken (Dec. 9), and a holiday blanket against the Red Wings (Dec. 19).

The other intriguing headline promotion is a Biscuit stuffed animal and a dog bone, which comes as a gift with a group ticket purchase to Caps Canines Night against the Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 23).

Pride Night will be Jan. 17 against the Minnesota Wild and Women in Hockey Night will be held on March 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. 🤔

Here’s the Capitals press release:

All fan giveaways

All fan giveaways during the 2022-23 season include:

Oct. 12 vs. Boston Bruins – 2022-23 Schedule Magnet presented by GEICO

Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer Rally Towel presented by Leidos

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames – T-Shirt

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Snapback Hat courtesy of Capital One

Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Holiday Blanket

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Pennant

Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Drawstring Backpack presented to the first 5,000 kids

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Commemorative Giveaway presented by Caesars Sportsbook

Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks – Youth Hockey Bag Tag presented to the first 5,000 youth hockey players

Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Fan-designed Rally Towel presented by MedStar Health

March 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Alex Ovechkin Goal Counter Bobblehead courtesy of Capital One

April 13 vs. New Jersey Devils – Fan Appreciation Night Poster

Theme Nights

Key theme nights during the 2022-23 season include:

Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Oktoberfest presented by Logan Sausage

Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – First Responders

Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Veteran’s Day presented by LiUNA

Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos

Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – #Capsgiving

Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster

Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens – New Year’s Eve presented by FTX

Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Kids Day presented by West Virginia Tourism

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Pride Night presented by Giant

Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Hockey Talks presented by MedStar Health

Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks – Youth Hockey Day

Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Heart Health Night presented by MedStar Health

Feb. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Law Enforcement Appreciation Night presented by Lexis Nexis

Feb. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night presented by Pedigree Foundation

Feb. 25 vs. New York Rangers – Black History Night presented by Capital One

March 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Military Appreciation Night

March 17 vs. Saint Louis Blues – Go Green Night

March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women in Hockey Night presented by Fresh Vine Wine

April 13 vs. New Jersey Devils – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light

Special Warmup Jerseys

Special warmup jerseys will be worn and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation on select dates during the season to benefit MSE foundation and area charities including:

Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Veteran’s Day

Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer

Feb. 25 vs. New York Rangers – Black History

March 17 vs. St. Louis Blues – St. Patrick’s Day and Go Green

March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women in Hockey

Group Ticket Events

The Capitals will also offer an array of special group ticket events. Each special group ticket will receive a unique gift with purchase item or experience specific to the group theme. Special group ticket events during the 2022-23 season include:

Oct. 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Swim Night featuring a swim cap

Oct. 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Scout Night featuring a scout patch

Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Oktoberfest featuring a beer stein

Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – First Responders Night featuring a challenge coin

Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes – Educators’ Night featuring a cooler lunch bag

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Pride Night featuring a Pride bucket hat

Feb. 16 vs. Florida Panthers – Medical Professionals Night featuring a tumbler

Feb. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Law Enforcement Night featuring a challenge coin

Feb 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night featuring a Biscuit plush stuffed animal, dog biscuit and $2 donation to America’s VetDogs

March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women’s Night featuring an exclusive apparel item

Fans must purchase a special group ticket to receive the item and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on special group ticket events and their gift with purchase, visit WashCaps.com/SpecialGroups.

Capitals full season ticket members will be provided an opportunity to purchase select gift with purchase items at a special discounted price, while supplies last. Information about purchasing opportunities will be communicated by the Capitals Membership Services department throughout the season.

Capitals College Series

In addition, the Capitals College Series Nights will offer Capitals fans a hat in their school color with the purchase of a college series ticket. This year’s schedule will feature:

Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – University of Maryland

Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes – Georgetown University

Nov. 7 vs. Edmonton Oilers – James Madison University

Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – West Virginia University

Dec. 15 vs. Dallas Stars – University of Virginia

Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Virginia Tech

Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Towson University

Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – American University

Feb. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – George Washington University

March 9 vs. New Jersey Devils – Virginia Commonwealth University

March 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Radford University

March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – George Mason University

Fans must purchase a special college series ticket to receive the hat and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on college series tickets, visit WashCaps.com/CollegeSeries.

For more information visit WashCaps.com/promotions.