Capitals’ 2022-23 promotional schedule includes Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobblehead, Biscuit stuffed animal

The Washington Capitals announced their promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season. For those of you slackers who need gimmicks to go a Caps’ hockey game, these giveaways and theme nights will give you added incentive on top of watching one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time.
The promotional schedule is highlighted by, and this might sound familiar, an Alex Ovechkin goal-counter bobblehead. The bobble will be given away during the March 21, 2023, Columbus Blue Jackets game. Other notable giveaways include a schedule magnet on Opening Night against the Bruins (Oct. 12), a free snapback hat against the Kraken (Dec. 9), and a holiday blanket against the Red Wings (Dec. 19).
The other intriguing headline promotion is a Biscuit stuffed animal and a dog bone, which comes as a gift with a group ticket purchase to Caps Canines Night against the Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 23).
Pride Night will be Jan. 17 against the Minnesota Wild and Women in Hockey Night will be held on March 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. 🤔
All fan giveaways during the 2022-23 season include:
Oct. 12 vs. Boston Bruins – 2022-23 Schedule Magnet presented by GEICO
Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer Rally Towel presented by Leidos
Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames – T-Shirt
Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Snapback Hat courtesy of Capital One
Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Holiday Blanket
Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Pennant
Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Drawstring Backpack presented to the first 5,000 kids
Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Commemorative Giveaway presented by Caesars Sportsbook
Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks – Youth Hockey Bag Tag presented to the first 5,000 youth hockey players
Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Fan-designed Rally Towel presented by MedStar Health
March 21 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Alex Ovechkin Goal Counter Bobblehead courtesy of Capital One
April 13 vs. New Jersey Devils – Fan Appreciation Night Poster
Key theme nights during the 2022-23 season include:
Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Oktoberfest presented by Logan Sausage
Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – First Responders
Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Veteran’s Day presented by LiUNA
Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos
Nov. 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – #Capsgiving
Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster
Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens – New Year’s Eve presented by FTX
Jan. 8 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Kids Day presented by West Virginia Tourism
Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Pride Night presented by Giant
Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Hockey Talks presented by MedStar Health
Feb. 12 vs. San Jose Sharks – Youth Hockey Day
Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Heart Health Night presented by MedStar Health
Feb. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Law Enforcement Appreciation Night presented by Lexis Nexis
Feb. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night presented by Pedigree Foundation
Feb. 25 vs. New York Rangers – Black History Night presented by Capital One
March 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Military Appreciation Night
March 17 vs. Saint Louis Blues – Go Green Night
March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women in Hockey Night presented by Fresh Vine Wine
April 13 vs. New Jersey Devils – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bud Light
Special warmup jerseys will be worn and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation on select dates during the season to benefit MSE foundation and area charities including:
Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – Veteran’s Day
Nov. 19 vs. Colorado Avalanche – Hockey Fights Cancer
Feb. 25 vs. New York Rangers – Black History
March 17 vs. St. Louis Blues – St. Patrick’s Day and Go Green
March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women in Hockey
The Capitals will also offer an array of special group ticket events. Each special group ticket will receive a unique gift with purchase item or experience specific to the group theme. Special group ticket events during the 2022-23 season include:
Oct. 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Swim Night featuring a swim cap
Oct. 15 vs. Montreal Canadiens – Scout Night featuring a scout patch
Oct. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings – Oktoberfest featuring a beer stein
Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – First Responders Night featuring a challenge coin
Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes – Educators’ Night featuring a cooler lunch bag
Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Pride Night featuring a Pride bucket hat
Feb. 16 vs. Florida Panthers – Medical Professionals Night featuring a tumbler
Feb. 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Law Enforcement Night featuring a challenge coin
Feb 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – Caps Canines Night featuring a Biscuit plush stuffed animal, dog biscuit and $2 donation to America’s VetDogs
March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Women’s Night featuring an exclusive apparel item
Fans must purchase a special group ticket to receive the item and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on special group ticket events and their gift with purchase, visit WashCaps.com/SpecialGroups.
Capitals full season ticket members will be provided an opportunity to purchase select gift with purchase items at a special discounted price, while supplies last. Information about purchasing opportunities will be communicated by the Capitals Membership Services department throughout the season.
In addition, the Capitals College Series Nights will offer Capitals fans a hat in their school color with the purchase of a college series ticket. This year’s schedule will feature:
Nov. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – University of Maryland
Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes – Georgetown University
Nov. 7 vs. Edmonton Oilers – James Madison University
Nov. 11 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – West Virginia University
Dec. 15 vs. Dallas Stars – University of Virginia
Dec. 19 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Virginia Tech
Jan. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild – Towson University
Feb. 14 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – American University
Feb. 23 vs. Anaheim Ducks – George Washington University
March 9 vs. New Jersey Devils – Virginia Commonwealth University
March 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Radford University
March 23 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – George Mason University
Fans must purchase a special college series ticket to receive the hat and are limited to one item per ticket. For more information on college series tickets, visit WashCaps.com/CollegeSeries.
For more information visit WashCaps.com/promotions.
