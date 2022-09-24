Nic Dowd lands the biggest hit of the preseason… on Alex Ovechkin?

The Washington Capitals held another intense Training Camp session on Saturday – their third day back on the ice since officially returning from the offseason.

Saturday, Group A started practice with a two-on-two battle drill sometimes called “Off The Wall.” Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov teamed up to take on Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov during their rotation. You might think Dowd covering Ovechkin would be a physical mismatch, but, you guys, it totally was not.

While making a move and turning back up the ice with the puck, Dowd ran into Ovechkin… and absolutely trucked the Capitals captain.

The video was taken by Kendall Miller who looked on from the upper balcony. Ovechkin was fine after the hit.

Ovechkin, a power forward, is the heaviest player on the Capitals and one of the biggest players in the league clocking in at 238 pounds. Dowd, at 193, is 45 pounds lighter. Dowd can crunch guys, but not nearly at the same rate as Ovechkin, who owns the record for the most hits in NHL postseason history.

Ovechkin is currently participating in the 18th Training Camp of his career. He is 22 goals shy of second place Gordie Howe on the NHL’s all-time goals list.