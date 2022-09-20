New ice sheet laid down at Capital One Arena

It’s about that time again, you guys.

Tuesday, the Washington Capitals revealed that a new sheet of ice was laid down at Capital One Arena via a time-lapse video.

The design of the Capital One Arena faceoff circle appears to be the same as last year. Sponsorship-wise, logos of Capital One, Leido’s, Pedigree, and Red River Technology are featured in the neutral zone. Capital One and Verizon logos have been painted behind the goal line on each side of the rink.

Around the league, the Vegas Golden Knights revealed they will have a gold faceoff circle.

The center ice logo has entered The Golden Age 🤩#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/9R4doyqNIJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes were spared the rumored indignity of not having their logo featured at the faceoff circle of its new Arizona State home. The Yotes’ Kachina logo shares the dot with Arizona State’s pitchfork.

The dueling pitchfork & Kachina logos are painted at Mullett Arena, as Mortensen's arena construction cam shows: pic.twitter.com/onYsL35SFL — Not the country music singer Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) September 21, 2022

Training Camp for the Capitals begins on Wednesday while the first day of the regular season is in three weeks.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter