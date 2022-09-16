Darcy Kuemper participates in NHL’s North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Washington Capitals number one netminder Darcy Kuemper was in Las Vegas on Thursday to take part in activities for the NHL’s North American Player Media Tour.

The league and its media outlets use the tour as an opportunity to film interview content with players and prepare promotional material for the upcoming season.

#Caps goaltender Darcy Kuemper participates in the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/iGxaMYhCmI — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 15, 2022

The day allowed us to get our first glimpse at what the 32-year-old goaltender will look like in his full gameday Capitals uniform. He also got to hang out with Steve Dangle which was probably worth the trip alone.

ESPN took the chance to get some cool action shots of Kuemper as they prepare to cover the Capitals’ Home Opener against the Boston Bruins on October 12.

.@Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper films content with @espn at the NHL’s North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. pic.twitter.com/qRt1dgGThB — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 15, 2022

Sportsnet went with a more informal approach and had the Saskatoon native playing a bit of Pucktionary. He drew either the entire province of Saskatchewan or…maybe his favorite shape?

Pucktionary with Darcy Kuemper ✏️ What is this supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/0a1QaXyPtO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 15, 2022

The 2022 Stanley Cup champion even had a mini-reunion of sorts with former teammate and Conn Smythe Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar.

feeling an avalanche of emotions here pic.twitter.com/5k5HVSaUyM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 16, 2022

On day two of the tour, TNT had him trying to juggle a soccer ball while in full gear on ice. Easier said than done.

.@Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper participates in day two of the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas with @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/i1wKGBhGMf — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 16, 2022

He wrapped up his two days in Nevada by getting in a couple rounds of virtual golf.

#Caps goaltender Darcy Kuemper practices his golf swing with Keith Yandle on a NHL North American Player Media Tour stop in Las Vegas @Capitals pic.twitter.com/pjJD0Nnz9H — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 16, 2022

Kuemper hit the ice with his new teammates for the first time as a member of the Caps earlier this week. The first day of Training Camp is in just six days.

Photo via @CapitalsPR/Twitter