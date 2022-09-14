Philipp Grubauer throws out first pitch at Seattle Mariners game

2018 Stanley Cup champion and current Seattle Kraken goaltender, Philipp Grubauer, received a= cool honor before Tuesday’s Seattle Mariners game.

The German netminder threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mariners took on the San Diego Padres.

The 30-year-old goaltender took the mound greeted by a smattering of Gruuuuuuu chants and delivered a strike to Mariners pitcher Chris Flexen.

The pitch may have been called a ball during live action due to its height but it made it all the way to Flexen’s glove. Grubi is safe from any 50 Cent comparisons.

Before his successful first pitch, Grubauer signed autographs and took selfies with Seattle fans in and around the Mariners dugout.

philipp grubauer is a man of the people 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/Attzax3UBB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 14, 2022

He even managed to get his full signature on this incredibly tiny souvenir bat.

brb adding “sign a mini bat at the @Mariners game” to our baseball bingo card 😂 pic.twitter.com/FhQley5HP1 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 14, 2022

Grubauer, a former Avalanche player and noted baseball fan, visited Coors Field and got a tour last month.

Always fun to have @philgrubauer31 back at Coors 💜 🏔 pic.twitter.com/0RVyznuaQ2 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 14, 2022

He also participated in the MLB’s All-Star celebrity softball game when the Rockies hosted the midseason classic in 2021.

The 2021 Vezina Trophy finalist will look to bounce back in 2022-23 after his tenure with the Kraken did not exactly start out on the right foot. In 55 games for the expansion league team, Grubauer posted an 18-31-5 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Screenshot via @seattlekraken/Instagram