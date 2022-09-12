Craig Laughlin and Ryan Ellis team up again to raise money for cancer research

Craig Laughlin and NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis first met last year after being introduced by some rando blogger named Ian Oland. The two talked shop, and after an incredibly kind donation of part of their car by Tom and TJ Keen of Keen Parts, Ellis and Laughlin started a promotion which raised over $20,000 for cancer research – split between the Laughlin Family Foundation and Susan G Komen.

This year, Laughlin and Ellis are teaming up again at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300. Entitled “300 Laps Against Cancer,” fans of Laughlin and Ellis can donate $50 to $100 to get their name on the actual race car.

To do so, go to The Laughlin Family Foundation link here.

“I’m really excited that we are doing this event together again this year. It’s so great that Tom and TJ Keen have chosen to help raise money and awareness with their sponsorship,” Ellis said. “We had a lot of working together last year and we raised a lot of money with a short turnaround. Now that we have a little more time to get creative with the fundraising, and the ability to combine our race’s efforts with the golf event, we’re hoping we can raise even more money for this great cause.

Ryan promises that he will take a lot of photos of his car on race day so those who donated can have a digital souvenir.

Hey @NASCAR fans! ICYMI, we're raising money for @FightRareCancer – fighting rare cancers through our @keenparts No.44 racecar next Friday at @BMSupdates. We've opened up a new tier of donations – get your name on the car w/ just a $50 donation here ⬇️https://t.co/Jr9AbEjtnD — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) September 10, 2022

We'll have both $100 & $50 donations on the decklid of our racecar – and yes we'll take plenty of pictures and post them. The $100 names will obviously be a bit bigger but every name will be easily seen. Every donation goes a long way toward fighting lesser-known cancers. — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) September 10, 2022

With the Bristol race this Friday night, fans should get their donations in ASAP or by the close of business Monday.

“We are thrilled that Tom and TJ Keen at CorvetteParts.net and Ryan Ellis chose to collaborate with us for a second year in a row to help support and raise awareness for rare cancers,” Craig Laughlin said. “Last year was a great success as we raised over $20,000, and we hope to build on that in 2022. All rare cancer diagnoses combined account for 40% of cancer deaths in the United States, so we are grateful and honored to work with Tom, TJ, and Ryan again to help create awareness and save the lives of those affected by rare cancers.”

As part of this initiative, Keen Parts is also sponsoring the Second Annual Laughlin Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 12th, 2022 at the Crofton Country Club in Crofton, Md. Two VIP pit passes to the September 16th race with meet and greets with Ellis and Craig Laughlin, as well as a sponsorship on Ellis’ CorvetteParts.net racecar, will be available for auction

exclusively at this event. Ellis will also be participating as a celebrity golfer at the tournament.

The Keen Parts’ special Laughlin Family Foundation No.44 Chevy scheme will make its on-track debut at 2:35pm ET on Friday, September 16th for a short practice session. Two-lap qualifying follows practice at 3:10pm ET leading into Friday night’s Food City 300, with coverage beginning at 7:30 pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned to Ryan’s and Keen Parts’ social media for giveaways and more information!