Capitals announce arrival of two new in-arena hosts for 2022-23 season

The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that they have hired two new in-arena hosts for the 2022-23 season, Virginia natives Mike Ploger and Annie Mae.

Their on and off-camera duties will include carrying out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions as well as serving as pre-game show hosts.

We are excited to welcome our new in-arena hosts, Annie Mae (@anniemaemedia) and Mike Ploger (@Ploger), to the #ALLCAPS family for the 2022-23 season!https://t.co/G4nUXHfjJF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2022

You may recognize Ploger from his similar role with the Washington Nationals. He’ll now be doing year-round sports hosting in DC.

I’m SUPER EXCITED to share the news that I’ll be a @Capitals in-arena host this season! I’ve dreamt of hosting in Capital One Arena for another one of my hometown teams, and a part of me still can’t believe it’s happening. No more hosting off-season! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/0YWA01m9q6 — Mike Ploger (@Ploger) September 12, 2022

Mae comes to DC after working for the NHL in their coverage of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the show Third P3riod Live. She has also previously worked for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Couldn’t be more ready to start my next big adventure as In-Arena Host for the @Capitals !! Having the opportunity to work with the team I grew up watching is an absolute dream come true ❤️ #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JpJioOow5O — Annie Mae (@anniemaemedia) September 12, 2022

More from the team:

Capitals Announce Two New In-Arena Hosts The Washington Capitals introduced today two new in-arena hosts in conjunction with the 2022-23 season. Woodbridge, Va., native Mike Ploger and McLean, Va., native Annie Mae will serve as in-arena hosts and on-camera personalities for Capitals home games, carrying out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and activities and serving as the pre-game show hosts. They will also serve as hosts for select community events, including viewing parties. Mike graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in broadcast journalism and has since either covered or hosted events including the World Series, NBA Finals, international soccer matches, MLB All-Star Game, major college sports and several local events. His favorite Capitals-related memory is celebrating the Capitals winning the 2018 Stanley Cup Championship with thousands of his friends and fellow fans on the Portrait Gallery steps. Annie Mae grew up in McLean, Virginia and graduated from Penn State with a degree in broadcast journalism while working for the Men’s Hockey Team. Following graduation, Annie Mae worked for the Columbus Blue Jackets as a broadcast associate, interviewing players for feature stories and the nightly game broadcast. Annie Mae also spent the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs in New York working for the NHL covering the Eastern and Western Conference Finals for the show “Third P3riod Live,” field reporting on the streets of New York City and serving as the show’s social correspondent.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB