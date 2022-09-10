Martin Fehervary chips front teeth during final training session abroad

By
Martin Fehervary got the absolute worst parting gift as he completed his final on-ice practice back home in his native Slovakia.
The Capitals’ first-pairing defenseman had parts of his front teeth chipped after taking a high stick.
Photo: @martin.fehervary/IG
Fehervary posted a photo of his new grill and the bloody mess that followed on Instagram.
“Why not at the last training before leaving?” an exasperated Fehervary wrote.
But Marty did not have to wait long to get it fixed.
“Fortunately, the guys from @biodent_bratislava also took care of me on Saturday 🙏” he said.
“I thank them very much for the great attitude and work.”
Headline photo: @martin.fehervary/IG
