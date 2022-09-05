Brett Connolly signs one-year contract with Switzerland’s HC Lugano

2018 Stanley Cup champion Brett Connolly now knows where he’ll be playing his hockey during the 2022-23 season.

Monday, HC Lugano from the National League in Switzerland announced that they have signed Connolly to a one-year contract. It’s Connolly’s first contract signed outside of North America.

Daniel Carr è stato visitato a Zurigo ed è emerso che sta ancora soffrendo per i postumi del covid. In questo contesto, l’Hockey Club Lugano ha così deciso di ingaggiare l’ala canadese Brett Connolly.#NonMollareMai #LVGA #TiVogliamoConNoi https://t.co/ldovLYwVnh — Hockey Club Lugano (@OfficialHCL) September 5, 2022

In the announcement, HC Lugano makes note that the signing of Connolly was brought on in part due to the long-COVID effects that former Capitals forward Daniel Carr is currently facing. Carr has been one of Lugano’s top scoring forwards in parts of two seasons with the club.

Connolly will arrive in Switzerland after the Chicago Blackhawks bought out the remaining year on his contract earlier this summer. The 30-year-old winger has been skating regularly with Capitals roster members at informal pre-Training Camp skates inside of MedStar Capitals IcePlex.

In 2021-22 the British Columbia native played mostly at the American Hockey League level with the Rockford Icehogs, recording 35 points in 37 games. Connolly’s last season with the Capitals came during the 2018-19 campaign where he set single-season career highs in both goals (22) and overall points (46).

Good luck in Switzerland, Conno!

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB