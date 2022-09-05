AEW World Champion CM Punk goes on expletive-filled rant about hating Pittsburgh Penguins

Incredibly polarizing professional wrestler CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at 2022 All Out on Sunday night. The former WWE star and shortlived UFC fighter met with members of the media in a scrum after his win that sent ripples through the entire wrestling landscape.

After publicly lambasting some of his co-workers and airing some real-life dirty laundry, Punk took some time to let a reporter wearing some Pittsburgh Penguins merch know what he thinks about the Pens.

Punk’s first mention of the Pens comes randomly in the middle of him answering contentious questions about his very real set of court cases and lawsuits involving former friend Scott Colton aka Colt Cabana.

“F*** the Pittsburgh Penguins,” he said when he noticed the reporter’s attire. “What are you doing, man? What are you doing?”

Punk is a well-known, diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan. He once even went on NBC Sports Washington and told Brian Mitchell that the Blackhawks would be shutting out the Capitals in the 2015 Winter Classic. The Caps would go on to win that game 3-2 thanks to a very late goal from Troy Brouwer.

One of his biggest qualms with the Penguins is that he has seemingly never forgotten the 1992 Stanley Cup Finals. The Pens swept his Blackhawks in four games in that series to take home their second consecutive and second overall Stanley Cup.

CM Punk going off about, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Ron Francis and the Penguins was hilarious honestly 😂😂😂#AEW #AEWAllOut #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/45K8dsiTD1 — Alex (@AM_PensFan_96) September 5, 2022

“F*** Sidney Crosby, f*** Malkin, you know what f*** Ron Francis,” he continued later in the presser. “How about that? I’m still f***ing pissed about (1992).”

Francis scored the game-winning and eventual Cup-clinching goal for the Penguins in Game Four of those finals. It’s pretty clear that ‘The Best in the World’ has never been able to get over it.

We agree that it should always be clobberin’ time for the Pens.

Screenshot via All Elite Wrestling