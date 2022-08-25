Hershey Bears sign Shane Gersich to one-year AHL deal

The Hershey Bears announced on Thursday that they are bringing back Shane Gersich for the 2022-23 season on an AHL contract.

Gersich has played exclusively for the Bears the past four seasons after getting a cup of coffee in the NHL in 2018. His AHL contract status means that if the Capitals had interest in promoting Gersich during the season, they would have to sign him to an NHL contract.

𝗔 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗙𝗘𝗖𝗧 🔟 We've signed Shane Gersich to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. The forward is set to return for his fifth season with the club. Welcome back, @shane_gersich9! https://t.co/JrkC5iW7UL pic.twitter.com/ocfpJWEhUi — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) August 25, 2022

The 26-year-old Gersich was drafted by the Caps in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the team in 2018 and featured in two playoff games during the franchise’s first-ever, victorious Stanley Cup run.

The Minnesota native had become an unrestricted free agent this summer after the one-year deal he signed with the Caps for the 2021-22 season expired. This is the fourth straight one-year contract he has signed and his first that has no NHL ties.

Last season in 71 games for the Bears, he was an alternate captain and had the best scoring output of his AHL career. He scored 14 goals and recorded 34 total points.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB