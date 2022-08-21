Jakub Vrana and Vitek Vanecek reunite at Czech exhibition game

Former Capitals players Jakub Vrana and Vitek Vanecek grew to be close friends during their time together in Washington. The bond started at the 2014 rookie camp where Vrana helped translate the entirety of Vanecek’s first ever media availability with the team.

The two Czech 2014 Caps draftees spent nearly seven years together, but eventually parted ways when Vrana was dealt to Detroit Red Wings at the 2021 Trade deadline. On Saturday, they reunited in their native Czechia to celebrate HC Letci Letnany’s 20th anniversary.

Vrana headed up the Young Stars team which also featured current Capitals prospect Martin Has while Vanecek was in net for the Veterans. The game ended in a 11-8 victory for Vrana’s side per iDNES.cz. V scored five times in the win.

Other big names that also attended the event included David Pastrnak, Jakub Voracek, Jan Rutta, Filip Zadina, Jiri Tlusty, and David Vyborny.

“We stepped on and wanted to win,” Vrana said to sport.cz and via a Google Translation. “But most of all, we all really enjoyed it. It felt like before, when I started here as a teenager or student. I am very happy that many people came. I’ve never seen a summer house so full. It warmed my heart.”

Vrana played at the U-16 and U-18 levels for the club from 2009 through 2011 before heading to Sweden to continue his development.

Screenshot via @jakubvrana/Instagram