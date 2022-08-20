Craig Laughlin throws out ceremonial first pitch at Bowie Baysox game

NBC Sports Washington analyst and Capitals great, Craig Laughlin, was honored at Saturday’s Bowie Baysox game.

Locker threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of Washington Capitals Night at Prince George’s Stadium.

“He actually pitched a beautiful pitch that they had to redo because the catcher dropped it!” Reader Kevin, who attended the game, told us of Laughlin’s heave. “They redid it and he was a little high the second time but still, way better than 50 Cent.”

When I reached out to Laughlin, he said his first first pitch was a slider.

“A pitcher was playing catcher,” Laughlin explained. “He had a bad glove! It was outside and away. I immediately said do over and then I threw some high heat. I am working up to the Nationals or Orioles!”

Laughlin signed autographs and took photos with Capitals fans afterward on the concourse.

Also at the game was NBC Sports Washington host, Alexa Landestoy, who made sure to snap a picture with her coworker and his new souvenir.

The Baysox beat the Somerset Patriots on Capitals Night 5-3, getting three RBI from Orioles’ 2021 second round pick Connor Norby. New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton made a rehab start at the game and struck out twice.

Giancarlo Stanton in @BowieBaysox beginning his rehab assignment with @SOMPatriots! Pretty cool seeing him up close. Big leaguers are built different💪 pic.twitter.com/hmPfRq7RYa — Alexa Landestoy (Shaw) (@alexalandestoy) August 21, 2022

The five-time MLB All-Star signed autographs for fans before the game and will play Sunday as well.

The younger one getting Giancarlo Stanton’s autograph in Bowie. @yankees need him back. pic.twitter.com/kWP8PKKM8o — Greg Chernack, CEO, Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@GChernack) August 20, 2022

As for Laughlin, this is the second time he’s thrown out a ceremonial first pitch this summer. He also did last month at a Bethesda Big Train game.

Headline photo: @alexalandestoy/Twitter