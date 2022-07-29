Uncle Ovi comes up clutch surprising nephew, Dynamo’s youth hockey team during practice

Alex Ovechkin may be training for next season, but he still has time to make the day of some fans and one of his biggest supporters.

Ovechkin surprised Dynamo Moscow’s youth hockey team on Thursday and participated in their practice. The team consists of kids born in 2013 who are all around the age of nine.

“Great Ovi8 trained with us! 🥳,” the team wrote on its Instagram account. “Thank you very much! ❤️”

There was a family connection that made the surprise absolutely worth it. One of the members of Dynamo’s team is Miron, who is the son of Ovi’s half sister-in-law, Masha.

Masha captured video of Ovi walking out of the locker room and onto the ice where he smiled with glee when the kids excitedly realized he was there.

“Thanks to our beloved Sashulya @aleksandrovechkinofficial for an incredible surprise for Miron and his team!!!” she wrote. “Everyone is delighted! ❤️”

Uncle Ovi has gone to great lengths to support Miron’s love of hockey over the years. In 2019, the three-time MVP had his nephew on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex to practice with the team.

He also brought his pal into the locker room in 2018.

He gave both Miron and his brother a puck later that night from warmups.